Wellesley education news: Library launching Black History Month writing contest; TBB Scholarships deadline approaches; School Committee talking budgets

Library launching Black History Month writing contests

In honor of Black History Month this February, the Wellesley Free Library has launched writing contests open from Feb. 7-March 4 to patrons of all ages. Each participant will receive a prize and age group category winners will get something additional. Winners will be notified by mid-March followed by a public announcement.

Learn more about the children’s and high school/adult contests.

The contests are sponsored by the Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries.

TBB Scholarships deadline approaches

TBB Scholarships, previously known as Tau Beta Beta, is accepting applications for scholarships from young women

who will be graduating from high school this spring.

Candidates must be from Wellesley, Newton or Brookline, have sound academic standing, and be in need of financial aid for attending college and vocational schools.

Applications will be accepted through March 1, 2022. Interviews for candidates will be held during the week of April 18-22.

The need and merit-based scholarships are renewable for four years and increase incrementally each year. First-year grants start at $4,000 and reach $6,000 for a scholar’s senior year. Four or five new scholarships are awarded each year.

School committee talking budgets

The Wellesley School Committee on Feb. 1 starting at 6:30pm will hold a public hearing on the Wellesley Public School Administrion’s FY23 budget. Later in the meeting, board members will discuss the budget as well as the adjusted FY22 budget.

One small budget item we’d question: The School Committee might want to consider posting legal notices like this in Swellesley (see Advertising info) if it really wants people to see the info. Currently, the schools dutifully abide by an antiquated state law in posting such notices in a printed news publication. But did you see this information there? Didn’t think so…

(This goes for you too Advisory Committee…)