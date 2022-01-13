The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley Square restaurant alert: La Toscana Pizzeria looking to move into former Upper Crust spot

by Leave a Comment

The Wellesley Select Board has on its meeting menu next week a common victualler license application from La Toscano Pizzeria at 99 Central St. (If you know more, please share: [email protected])

Upper Crust Pizzaria, Wellesley

That space has been vacant since Upper Crust closed about two years ago.

Wellesley is readying for a restaurant rebirth. Newcomers in Wellesley Square will include Laughing Monk and Lockheart, along with whichever restaurant moves into the old Gap space that’s under renovation.

In Linden Square, Tatte readies for its move into California Pizza Kitchen’s former space, and word is that a pizza place could be moving into Roosters’ location (Roosters is sticking around, just moving around the corner in same complex).

swellesley reach ad

print

Share

Leave a Reply

You have to agree to the comment policy.

Linden Square, Wellesley
Dedham Country Day School
Wellesley Lacrosse
StretchMed, Wellesley