Wellesley Business Buzz: Tatte’s comin’; Smoke shop wants in; Wolfers Lighting sets new goal; Free 2-hour parking at bagged meters

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, MA business news:

Tatte Bakery & Cafe—yeah, it’s comin’

While corporate and town officials have been reluctant to confirm the arrival of Tatte Bakery & Cafe in Linden Square in Wellesley—after all, there are a lot of “t’s” to cross in Tatte—we can tell you that plans are moving ahead.

In fact, Tatte on Instagram has posted an artsy map from a new calendar it’s offering, and a Wellesley shop is on the map.

A business permit has been filed with the town for the space at 165G Linden St., where California Pizza Kitchen now resides, for a ”tenant build-out of a new Tatte Bakery Cafe within existing core and shell space. The main space will include cafe dining, pastry counter area, barista bar, restrooms, and auxiliary spaces. The work will consist of new interior partitions, finishes, and new MEP throughout to connect to building services provided.”

Daniel Brennan is the applicant for the permit, which references nearly $1M in construction costs.

The Health Department has also received a new set of plans from Tatte to review.

We paid a tasty visit to the Newton Centre Tatte to preview the Wellesley one’s arrival. Tatte, the ubiquitous bakery & cafe with about 20 locations in the Boston/Brookline/Cambridge area, has designs on the ‘burbs.

We’re not sure yet on the timing of Tatte’s planned arrival in Wellesley, but we figure sometime next year.

Smoke shop wants in

For those of you pleading for businesses other than real estate firms and banks to occupy Wellesley store fronts, how do you feel about a smoke shop?

An application has been submitted to the Health Department, which handles tobacco-related matters in town. The shop would sell smoking paraphernalia, and would be the only one of its kind here, according to Community & Public Health Director Lenny Izzo.

The shop would fill the space at 9 Washington St., in Lower Falls, last occupied by convenience store Village Market, which closed 2 years ago.

Wellesley has banned the opening of recreational marijuana shops in town, but paraphernalia appears to be another matter.

Wolfers Lighting sets new opening goal

Wolfers Lighting announced back in June that it was looking to open its Wellesley showroom at 61A Central St., this fall, but has pushed its projection out to late January.

“Now as fall quickly becomes winter, we are still waiting for key components to arrive. Like many others, we ar not immune to supply chain issues, and—since we opted not to purchase. our own shipping containers—we’ll have to wait patiently for product to make its way across land and sea,” the business quipped.

You can still hit up Wolfers lighting specialists for consultations by appointment.

Free 2-hour parking at bagged meters

Look for bagged meters in Wellesley Square & beyond to take advantage of free parking through the end of the year while shopping locally.

Fees will be charged in all municipal parking lots, and at 4-hour, and 10-hour street meters.

