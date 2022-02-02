Wellesley letter to the editor: Natural Resources Commission candidate Lisa Collins

Through the pages of the Swellesley Report, I am pleased to announce my candidacy for the Wellesley Natural Resources Commission (NRC). Through my extensive experience with non-profit organizations, our Wellesley Public Schools and the private sector, I have built a successful track record of finding solutions to complex problems through thoughtful collaboration, analysis, and outcomes. I bring much-needed problem solving expertise to the NRC to help fulfill its mission while serving the Wellesley community.

The NRC’s purview includes our Town’s parks, conservation, outdoor recreation, and open spaces. As we all have learned since the onset of the pandemic, Wellesley’s incredible natural resources are essential to our broader health as individuals and community. The human-environmental connection is fundamental to the preservation of our natural resources for both current and future generations.

The work of the NRC requires coordination and communication not only within its membership but also across partnering boards, committees, and the Town community as a whole. The NRC’s stated Strategic Goals emphasize the need for collaborative management, education, and advocacy. I commit to that and more. Our Town is best led when we listen and learn from one another. Drawing from my professional and personal advocate experience collaborating with and educating different stakeholders and interested, often competing groups, I can advance the NRC and our Town forward on challenging and complex issues. Sharing competing interests and views respectfully with one another betters our community.

My “Protect, Plan, Play” platform offers a roadmap for an equitable, measurable, and balanced approach to the NRC’s stewardship of our Town’s natural resources. Our trails, lakes and ponds, wooded lands, active spaces, and playing fields are keystones of Wellesley’s character, lifestyle, and its citizens’ overall health. My top priority is to achieve real solutions that work for our environment and Wellesley’s families for today and all our tomorrows.

I am passionate about our Town’s natural environment and its connection to our citizens and the joy it brings. I ask for your vote on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Lisa Collins, MBA, MA Economics, MA Educational Psychology

Kenilworth Circle