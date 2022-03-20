Annual “Plunge for Elodie” back as an in-person event at Morses Pond on Mar. 27

The fifth annual Plunge for Elodie is coming back as an in-person event and will take place on Sun., Mar. 27, 10am, at Morses Pond. The Plunge raises funds to fight Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare genetic disorder in which people are missing a critical protein that helps bind the layers of their skin together.

The local Plunge committee of 10 were all born and raised in Wellesley, and many still reside in town. They organize the Plunge for their Wellesley High School friend from back in the day, Elodie’s mom, Emily. They do it for Elodie. They do it for every child suffering from EB. Inspired by the bravery of 5-year-old Elodie and all who live with EB, a record-number of Plungers is expected to enter the chilly waters of Morses Pond including the WHS football team.

Organizers expect to surpass their $1M fundraising mark this year.



Plunge for Elodie co-chair Kristan Fletcher Khtikian says, “The Plunge for Elodie continues to gain momentum, with satellite Plunges nation-wide, and organizers are as devoted as ever to continuing to make waves until a cure is reached. We have wonderful event sponsors this year and will also be presenting Wellesley’s Mike Fish, CEO of Dellbrook Construction, with an award to honor the incredible work he has done for our cause.”