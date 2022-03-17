Meteorologist, author Mish Michaels mourned

We’re saddened to hear about the loss this week of Mish Michaels, the former local meteorologist, who has died at the age of 53, according to a family statement. Michaels’ cause of death wasn’t disclosed.

Her colleagues and friends in the news industry have published tributes,

We got to know Mish when, as a Wellesley resident, she shared her efforts with Hunnewell Elementary School to promote a critter named Ms. G as the state’s official groundhog back in 2014. Ms. G became our local version of Punxsutawney Phil, making the big call on Groundhog Day each year since. Michaels, who signed her emails to us at the time “Ms. G’s campaign manager,” released a children’s book called Ms. G’s Shadowy Road to Fame.

Michaels shared her love of the weather and seasons locally as well by speaking at Dana Hall School and other venues. And when we couldn’t quite figure out just how many inches of snow had fallen in Wellesley, we’d hit up Mish.

We share our condolences with Mish’s family and friends.