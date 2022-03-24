Wellesley Kitchen & Home makes its comeback on Saturday, May 7

The much-anticipated return of the Wellesley Kitchen and Home Tour presented by The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club (WHJWC) will take place on Saturday, May 7, 11am-3pm, rain or shine. Tickets are on sale now.

The tour will showcase six gorgeous homes where guests will be invited to visit the first floor, in addition to a few bonus areas at select homes. Architects, interior designers, and/or contractors may also be on hand to answer questions specific to the home.

Tickets will be limited this year so plan ahead. All tickets must be pre-purchased at www.whjwc.org for $65. There will be no same-day tickets sold at the door.

The Wellesley Kitchen and Home Tour raises funds for scholarships benefitting local high school students and grants for area non-profits. For the 2020-2021 year, $162,000 was given back to our community in grants and scholarships with $62,000 awarded to 23 deserving high school students and another $65,000 awarded to local charitable organizations that make a meaningful difference in our community.

About the WHJWC

The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club is a group of women who work side-by-side to make a meaningful difference in our community by raising money and giving time to help those in need.

We create dynamic fundraising events that celebrate our community and tap into the generosity of those around us. With the money raised, we give scholarships to deserving high school students and we fund programs that make a positive impact in

the community, such as an anti-bullying campaign for middle school students. We also volunteer with organizations that are making a real difference, giving our time to help children with special needs, the elderly and families in crisis.

The work that we do helps address some of the biggest challenges facing our society: mental health, hunger, access to education, poverty and domestic violence. And along the way, lasting friendships are created while we work side-by-side. In a world where

problems are complex and the news is often bad, we’re making a measurable difference where we can—right here at home. For more information about our annual fundraisers and charitable giving, please go to www.whjwc.org.

The WHJWC would like to thank this year’s corporate sponsors, which underwrite its fundraising efforts. They include Teri Adler at MGS Group Real Estate, Needham Bank and Roche Brothers.