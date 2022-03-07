Wellesley Business Buzz: The Nines teases its luxury apartments; Period products open house on March 8; seasonal facilities staff sought

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

The Nines teases its luxury apartments

The property owner of the new apartment complex at the Wellesley Office Park space in between Rte. 9 and the Charles River has begun sharing details about what’s to come. The development, located in the Fiske Elementary School district, is for mixed use— so retailers will be coming, too.

Like the new condo complexes on Weston Road and Linden Street, The Nines lays it on thick, with promises of a “superior living experience,” “luxury residence,” “upscale apartment living,” “making life easy,” “live life elevated,” and oddly, “a tradition of perfect living”…for a brand new place (guess it refers to the developer’s tradition). There’s an obligatory mention of stuff being “curated.”

It does look nice, with studios and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, a sweet pool and gym, co-working space, and “endless amenities.” A dog run and spa will be part of the package, though it will cost extra if you want to bring a pup, and certain breeds (e.g., Dobermans, Rottweillers, Pit Bull Terriers) aren’t allowed.

Property owner Hanover said back in November of 2109 that the complex would be fully electrified to meeting sustainability goals.

The marketing material doesn’t say when the apartments will become available or how much they will cost, but does say there will be 262 “well-appointed” apartments (there had earlier been word of about 350 residential units, with 25% of them being affordable under 40R development rules, so it’s unclear from their materials how that all shakes out).

Period products open house on March 8

FIHRI, a store delivering over 50 different types of period products (pads, tampons, etc.) is hosting an open house at 568 Washington St., # 26 from 9am-3pm on Tuesday, March 8, International Women’s Day. FIHRI offers free same day delivery in Wellesley, and counts college students at Babson and Wellesley Colleges among its customers.

FIHRI was part of the Center for Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership at Babson College, the Women Innovating Now Growth Lab Cohort of 2021.

Seasonal facilities staff sought

Wellesley’s Facilities Management Department (FMD) seeks seasonal candidates committed to working in a team environment.

FMD seeks individuals to assist its custodial staff in summer cleaning of schools. Positions will start July 1 and work until Aug. 30 for full-time seasonal work. All work is conducted between the hours of 6:30am and 3pm, Monday through Friday and the hourly rate is $17/hour. Preference is given to Wellesley residents. Interested candidates should send an application by April 1. Please email the completed application to [email protected].

