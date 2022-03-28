Wellesley mourns the loss of Catherine Johnson, a resident who really loved the town

Many in Wellesley head into this week’s Annual Town Meeting with a heavy heart due to the death this past week of Catherine Johnson, a proud 30-year resident who devoted countless hours to making the town a better place to live, work in, and visit.

An active member of town government, from the Planning Board to Advisory to Town Meeting, Catherine’s impact was great.

“To many of us in the Planning orbit, Catherine was a mentor, a colleague, and a friend. She truly loved Wellesley and was deeply dedicated to her work on the Planning Board. I always admired her boundless energy, her incisive mind, her dry sense of humor, and her big heart. I, personally, have lost a valued colleague and a very dear friend. Wellesley has lost one of its greatest champions,” said Kathleen Woodward, a fellow Planning Board member.

Another fellow Planning Board member and friend, Jim Roberti, referred to Catherine’s unique style. “She had a flair about her,” he said, adding that her knowledge of houses in Wellesley was unparalleled.

Catherine’s graduate education in design at Yale School of Art & Architecture and then her career in design, publishing, and real estate, prepared her well to serve the town in many ways.

Gig Babson, another resident who has long been active in town affairs, praised Catherine’s devotion to Wellesley. “She was passionate about planning and was always willing to listen, answer questions and work hard to come up with the right solution. She was a dedicated and extraordinarily hard-working volunteer for our Town.”

Catherine is survived by her two sons, Matthew Dorin (and Christie) and Joshua Dorin.

The family deeply appreciates the outpouring of love and respect for Catherine, and respectfully requests privacy at this time.

We appreciate all of the support Catherine gave to us over the years, and share our condolences with the family.

In lieu of a service, donations in her honor can be made to MSPCA-Angell