Wellesley Town Meeting to begin Monday, March 28

Wellesley’s 2022 Annual Town Meeting will begin Monday, March 28, at 7pm and will be held online via Zoom. TM is scheduled to continue on March 29, April 4 and April 5, and if necessary April 11 and 12.

How to tune in

Presentations and summaries of the Articles and Motions to be discussed will take place during the virtual Town Meeting nights. In addition, some article proponents are recording video presentations in advance that will be posted on the Town website and will run on Wellesley Public Media.

The meeting be broadcast live on Comcast channel 8 and Verizon Channel 40.

How to speak up

Non-Town Meeting members and registered Wellesley voters who would like to speak on any topic during Special Town Meeting must submit a request to the Town Clerk no later than 48-hours prior to the start of the meetings. Email KC Kato at [email protected] no later than 7pm on Saturday, March 26

ADA accessibility

Closed-captioning will be provided for Special Town Meetings. Those who require a reasonable accommodation to attend the virtual Special Town Meetings please complete this form no later than 7pm on on Saturday, March 26.

What’s under consideration:

In addition to an assortment of government administrative actions on the agenda, up for debate will be allowing restaurants to offer booze on town sidewalks within commercial districts and allowing for-profit organizations (say a salon celebrating a grand opening) to get one-day alcohol licenses. Spending on over a dozen town funds for FY23 will also be discussed and voted on, from the Street Opening Maintenance Fund ($225k) to the Brookside Community Garden Fund ($3k).

Documents with information to be discussed at Town Meeting are available on the Town of Wellesley website. These include:

Who votes

Only Town Meeting members may vote on articles under consideration.

Staying the course

If TM needs nights in addition to the scheduled March 28 & 29, the spillover discussion will go into Monday and Tuesday, April 4 and 5; and Monday and Tuesday, April 11 and 12.