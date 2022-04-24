Babson, Wellesley College name commencement speakers

Babson College and Wellesley College have named their commencement speakers, whose bonafides range from finance to technology to science. MassBay Community College has yet to announce its commencement speaker.

Babson undergrads on May 14 will hear words of inspiration from Joanna Berwind, co-chair of a fifth-generation, family-owned investment management firm bearing her last name. Graduate students will hear from Marcelo Claure, former head of telecom firm Sprint and now head of a global investment firm bearing his last name.

Wellesley College graduates on May 27 will be addressed by Nergis Mavalvala, a 1990 alum who is now an astrophysics professor at MIT and dean of the MIT School of Science.

