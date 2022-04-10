Feeling nosy, we dropped by Wellesley Office Park & took a spin on the trail

With the big new apartment complex at Wellesley Office Park going up, up, up, we dropped by recently to get some fresh photos and take a quick spin on the paved out-and-back trail that runs along the Charles River.

The apartments, dubbed The Nines, are now available to apply for leasing, though no word yet on when they might open. It looks like there’s still plenty of work to do…construction workers were doing their thing on the Saturday morning that we visited.

After taking a gander at the building, I went for a very quick stroll on the path along the Charles (I’d already gone for a run that day and didn’t really need any more steps…).

The flat path is paved with a rubberized material and winds through the woods, which include markers on some trees—like the Mockernut Hicktory—that identify them. The path covers just under a mile in total for the roundtrip.

You also pass by a couple of landings that reach into the Charles and provide a way to get their canoe or kayak into the water. There are a few parking spaces at the entrance to the walk (I got there by taking William Street and turning right where I saw the 45 William St. sign…designated parking spaces are all the way up against the woods.).

I wouldn’t exactly call this a quiet spot, between the construction and nearby highway traffic, but it’s worth a look if you’re seeking somewhere different to go for a walk.

The Wellesley Trails Committee has prepared a handy guided walk description if you want to venture over there.