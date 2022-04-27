The Swellesley Report

UU Wellesley Hills rummage sale to be the place for great bargains

UU Wellesley Hills, fall 2020Do you love rummage sales? Are you looking for bargains? Do you love to find unexpected treasures?

WHAT: Rummage Sale at UU Wellesley Hills
WHERE: 309 Washington St, Wellesley, MA (near the intersection of Rt 9 & Rt 16)
WHEN: Saturday, May 7
TIME: 9am-1pm

The UU Wellesley Rummage Sale engages the entire congregation for the biggest fundraiser in their program year. Legions of volunteers share their time, talent, and treasure to raise money for the annual operating budget and to benefit designated charitable organizations.

Departments include clothing (for children and adults, with a boutique for jewelry and better fashions), books, home furnishings, electronics, linens, china, sports, and toys. The Treasures room includes art, collectibles, fine china, and the unexpected.

