Wellesley charity news: Library Foundation Gala raises $300K-plus; Rockin’ the Firehouse for Education Foundation; ex-Raiders pitcher’s college team at Fenway for ALS fundraiser

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., charity and fundraising news:

Library Foundation Gala raises $300K

The Wellesley Free Library Foundation Gala held on April 7 at Wellesley Country Club raised more than $300,000, funds that support library programs, technology, and collections. A $600K grant from The Wellesley Free Library Foundation enabled the recent Wellesley Free Library renovation.

This year’s Gala, emceed by local news anchor Lisa Hughes, sold out in record time, according to Kara Reinhardt Block, president of The Library Foundation. Special guest Jeremy Sewall, a Wellesley resident and successful restauranteur, shared stories and the results of his recipes with guests.

Here are some photos of the action, courtesy of Maura Wayman Photography.

Wellesley Education Foundation’s Rockin’ the Firehouse set for May 20

Wellesley Education Foundation kicks off Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend with a fundraiser concert by Friday, May 20 at 7:30pm at TCAN in Natick (14 Summer St.). Performing will be UMAMI, which now features members of The Meanees.

Early bird tickets are $20 through April 30 (tickets cost $30 after that).

Ex-Raiders pitcher’s college team at Fenway for ALS fundraiser

Former Wellesley High School baseball player Henry Weycker, now a pitcher at Virginia Tech, will be visiting Fenway Park this coming Saturday night for the ALS Awareness Game vs. Boston College. General admission tickets cost $10 apiece.

