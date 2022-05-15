Follow the yellow brick road to Wellesley Theatre Project’s production of The Wizard Of Oz

SPONSORED CONTENT: Follow the yellow brick road for Wellesley Theatre Project’s (WTP) presentation of The Wizard of Oz: Young Performers’ Edition, on Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 20, at 5pm and 8pm, and Saturday, May 21, at 2pm and 6pm.

All performances will take place at the Sorenson Center at Babson College, located at 19 Babson College Drive, Wellesley, MA 02482. Tickets are priced $18 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, and may be purchased online at http:// wellesleytheatreproject.org in advance, or at the door for $20 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Masking and proof of vaccination are required for admission to performances, or—for attendees unable to be vaccinated—proof of negative test within 72 hours will be required.

The Wizard of Oz: Young Performers Edition follows all of your favorite characters in this classic story based on L. Frank Baum’s book The Wizard of Oz, the 1939 film of the same name, and the original Tony-award winning Broadway musical. This is the familiar story of Dorothy’s tornado-driven adventure in Oz, and the wonderful characters who befriend and protect her: the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion. This show includes the toe-tapping favorites, “Over the Rainbow,” “If I Only Had A Brain,” “Merry Old Land of Oz,” and “Ding, Dong the Witch is Dead.” As part of WTP’s 10th anniversary season, all productions are revivals of community favorites from the first nine years. The Wizard of Oz was first produced by WTP in April 2014.

SHOW DATES AND TIMES:

Thur., May 19 & Fri., May 20 at 5pm & 8pm

Sat., May 21 at 2pm & 6pm

LOCATION: The Babson College Sorenson Center, 19 Babson College Drive, Wellesley, MA 02482

The Wizard of Oz: Young Performers Edition features two talented casts, composed of 60 students between the ages of seven and eighteen. Cast members of The Wizard of Oz reside in Wellesley as well as neighboring communities including Natick, Needham, Norfolk, Weston, Dedham, Lexington, and Attleboro. The production staff includes: Ben Rush, Director, Choreographer & Scenic Designer; Eric Anderson Jr, Music Director; Paige Stephenson, Assistant Director; Alexa Brooke Lambert, Stage Manager & Prop Master; Ash Long, Costume Designer, and Bec Lowe, Assistant Costume Designer. The Wizard of Oz: Young Performers Edition is written by L. Frank Baum, with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, with background music by Herbert Stothart. Adaptation and support materials for the Young Performers Edition were developed by iTheatrics under the supervision of Timothy Allen McDonald. The production is produced through special arrangements with Concord Theatricals.

Wellesley Theatre Project is an award winning arts academy and a Wellesley nonprofit devoted to providing students (PreK – 12th Grade) with the opportunity to study and experience theatre and performing arts through year round classes, staged productions, workshops and summer camps. Registration is also open for WTP’s 2022 Summer Camps. Sessions include three production camps geared for students between 2nd and 12th grade in addition to one week Theatre Arts camps for 5 years through 12th grade. The production camps are: Disney’s Frozen, KIDS! (Grades 2-8), Newsies (Grades 2-12), and Guys and Dolls (Grades 8-12).

For more information about The Wizard of Oz or other Wellesley Theatre Project classes and productions, please visit www. wellesleytheatreproject.org or call 781- 235-1550.