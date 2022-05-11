The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

It was a Wonderful Wellesley weekend

by Leave a Comment

Between fundraising events for The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club and the Wellesley House & Garden Club, and the Wonderful Wellesley kick-off event designed by community partners to encourage everybody to rediscover what the town has to offer, it was a busy weekend.

We ran ourselves ragged (in a fun way), hitting event after event, as eager to come out of winter hibernation as everyone else. Here are some pics:

Wellesley Hills Junior Women's Club, Kitchen Tour
Members of the the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club welcomed all—whether design and architecture enthusiasts or just the curious—to the 21st annual Wellesley Kitchen and Home Tour. The tour showcased seven homes, and proceeds from the $65/pop tickets go to fund the Club’s various generous grants and scholarship programs.

 

Wellesley Hills Junior Women's Club, Kitchen Tour
Comfortable and stylish banquette at a home on the WHJWC’s Kitchen & Home Tour.

 

Wellesley Hills Junior Women's Club, Kitchen Tour
Homes on the WHJWC’s Kitchen & Home tour ranged from rehabbed older jewels to, above, a brand-new version of what the builder characterized as a “California contemporary interpretation of a New England home.”

 

Wellesley Hills Junior Women's Club, Kitchen Tour
Home sweet home of an actual Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club member.

 

Wellesley Hills Junior Women's Club, Kitchen Tour
One of Wellesley’s older gems gets the Kitchen & Home Tour attention it deserves.

Wonderful Wellesley

Wonderful Wellesley, a multi-partner collaboration between the Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association; Linden Square Wellesley; Church Square Wellesley; the Town of Wellesley; and the Charles River Regional Chamber, held its Color Wellesley Wonderful kick-off event last weekend. From Wellesley Hills to Wellesley Square, talented sidewalk chalk artists interpreted the Wonderful Wellesley theme as live bands filled the air with music.

Color Wellesley Wonderful, chalk drawings
In Wellesley Hills, across from the Sprague Clock Tower,  from left: Wellesley High School senior Sejin Choi; Wellesley College student Clara Tessier; and Wellesley resident Laure Lehman

 

Wellesley Clock Tower

 

Central Park Wellesley, band
Central Park, Wellesley Square

 

Color Wellesley Wonderful, chalk drawings
Glass artist Debbie Harary, who sells her work at The Clever Hand Gallery, created this chalk drawing outside Anderson’s Jewelers in Wellesley Square

 

Color Wellesley Wonderful, chalk drawings
Pretty kitties by Caroline Cockrill at Church Square.

 

Church Square, Wellesley, music
Ken DoRosario, known as Kendo, in Church Square.

 

Color Wellesley Wonderful, chalk drawings
Wellesley College student Juliana Lee, in Wellesley Square, goes around in circles with her chalk art creation.

 

Wellesley House & Garden Club
Wellesley House & Garden Club members work their annual Geranium Sale fundraiser in front of Captain Marden’s on Linden Street. From left: Susan Miao, Carrie Benet, Regina Bibb. Proceeds go to helping maintain the butterfly gardens the Club planted years ago at several of Wellesley’s elementary schools. Information here on how you can join the Club.

Bargains galore

UU Wellesley Rummage Sale
A crowd lines up to score bargains at the annual UU Wellesley Hills Rummage sale.

 

Wellesley Square
Wellesley Square. The party’s over, and the streets of Wellesley are quiet after a long day of activity.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to [email protected]

print

Share

Leave a Reply

You have to agree to the comment policy.

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wonderful Wellesley
Riverbend School