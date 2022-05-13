The Swellesley Report

Learn about International Fund for Animal Welfare’s work in Ukraine at Wellesley Rotary meeting

Rotary Club, WellesleyJoin the Wellesley Rotary Club to hear how the IFAW (International Fund for Animal Welfare) is helping animals and families in Ukraine.

IFAW executives, including Shannon Walajtys, director of Disaster Response & Risk Reduction for the 50-year old organization, will speak about the conditions in Ukraine. 

TOPIC: International Fund for Animal Welfare

DATE: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

TIME: 6:30pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Village Church, 2 Central Street

VIA ZOOM: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86452908850?pwd=aG1TbEdFTklIZDR1b1RTOUlmYk1sUT09
Meeting ID: 864 5290 8850
Passcode: 058866 

Celebrating animals close to home

Related to the meeting with the IFAW, the Rotary Club will hold a Pooch Parade fundraiser during Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend celebration on Saturday, May 21, 1pm-3pm, at Hunnewell Field. $20 contribution/dog. Register here.

Bring your family and watch the dogs compete for cutest, biggest ears, best kissers, etc. while contributing to a very worthy cause. You can enter your talented canine here. Also consider contributing by entering the 50/50 raffle, or just by making a donation. 100% of the funds will go to IFAW and their efforts to help the animals in Ukraine.

Wellesley Pooch Parade

