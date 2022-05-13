Learn about International Fund for Animal Welfare’s work in Ukraine at Wellesley Rotary meeting

IFAW executives, including Shannon Walajtys, director of Disaster Response & Risk Reduction for the 50-year old organization, will speak about the conditions in Ukraine.

TOPIC: International Fund for Animal Welfare

DATE: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

TIME: 6:30pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Village Church, 2 Central Street

VIA ZOOM: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 86452908850?pwd= aG1TbEdFTklIZDR1b1RTOUlmYk1sUT 09

Meeting ID: 864 5290 8850

Passcode: 058866

Celebrating animals close to home

Related to the meeting with the IFAW, the Rotary Club will hold a Pooch Parade fundraiser during Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend celebration on Saturday, May 21, 1pm-3pm, at Hunnewell Field. $20 contribution/dog. Register here.

Bring your family and watch the dogs compete for cutest, biggest ears, best kissers, etc. while contributing to a very worthy cause. You can enter your talented canine here. Also consider contributing by entering the 50/50 raffle, or just by making a donation. 100% of the funds will go to IFAW and their efforts to help the animals in Ukraine.