Registration is open for Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club Wonder Run

The 9th annual Wonder Run 5K & Kid’s Fun Run will take place on Sunday, May 22 as part of Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend. Sponsored by the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club, the Wonder Run will begin at 8am followed by the Kid’s Fun Run and activities led by Sensei Nicco at 9am at the Wellesley High School track.

The Wonder Run will be hero-themed so break out those capes or scrubs and support the WHJWC. Costumes are encouraged for all ages.

Registration details

Pre-registration fee: $35 for adults, $15 for kids

Pre-registration closes Thursday, May 19 at 11pm

Kids Fun Run registration is capped at 200 registrants.

Same-day registration fee: $40 for adults, $20 for kids

Bibs can be picked up at Linden Square at 181 Linden Street, Wellesley, on Friday, May 20, 10am-12pm and on Saturday, May 21, 10am-12pm. Bibs can also be picked up at the track on race day when registration opens at 7:15am. Parking for the event is at the Wellesley High School at 50 Rice Street and at metered spots along Washington Street near Hunnewell Field. Metered parking is free in Wellesley on Sundays.

About the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club

Even in a community that is thriving, not everyone’s basic needs are being met. The members of the WHJWC work together to fill those gaps by providing needed volunteer support, funding, scholarships and donated items. Since 1944, WHJWC has provided women with a way to work together to meet the needs of their time. The Club provides women with a fun and meaningful way to get to know other women and to give their time to their community. The WHJWC is well known for its generous grants and scholarship programs and dynamic fundraising events that celebrate the community. For more information about our annual fundraisers

and charitable giving, please go to www.whjwc.org