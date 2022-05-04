Wellesley Police log: Businesses deal with break-ins, shoplifting; 911 call reveals underage party; Vehicle driven on Sprague Field; Expired inspection stickers a giveaway

Wellesley, MA police (back) log for the period of Feb. 15- (playing some catch-up here…):

Arrests

On March 3, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. Officer DiCenso was conducting traffic enforcement on Washington Street near Glen Road when she observed a Kia sedan with a broken headlight. She stopped the vehicle on Washington Street near Pine Street. She spoke with the operator and requested his license and registration. A query of his information revealed there was an active warrant issued by the East Brookfield District Court for motor vehicle related offense. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On March 4, 2022 at 12:29 p.m. Officer Cunningham was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a Hyundai with an expired inspection sticker and a temporary Texas registration. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested her license and registration. A query of her information showed that her license was suspended and there was an active warrant issued by the Somerville District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released.

On March 5, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. Officer Dixon was on patrol on Worcester Street when he observed a Chevrolet sedan with heavily tinted windows. He queried the registration, which revealed that there was an active warrant for the registered owner. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and confirmed she was the registered owner of the vehicle. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later bailed.

On March 6, 2022 at 10:45 p.m. Officer Dixon was parked along Washington Street when he observed a vehicle pass his location that did not have a valid inspection sticker. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. The operator stated he did not have a driver’s license. A query of his information showed that his license was suspended and there was an active warrant for his arrest issued by Boston District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on $400 bail.

Incidents

On February 15, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a business on Washington Street in the lower square area for a report of a past breaking and entering. It appeared entrance had been gained through a rear door. A small amount of cash was taken from the cash drawers. Detectives responded to the scene to process it for any potential evidence. The incident is under investigation.

On February 15, 2022 at 9:47 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a business on Washington Street in the lower square area for a report of a past breaking and entering. The business owner stated an Apple desktop computer and approximately $2,300 in cash was taken. Detectives responded to the scene to process it for any potential evidence. The incident is under investigation.

On February 17, 2022 at 2:19 p.m. an officer spoke to a female party who stated she was parked at a business on Linden Street and an elderly female driver backed into her vehicle twice attempting to move from her parking space. She stated there was no damage to either vehicle but she was concerned about the woman’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle. The officer will request a Medication Evaluation from the Registry of Motor Vehicles to evaluate the female party’s ability to continue to drive.

On February 17, 2022 at 3:16 p.m. an officer spoke to a male reporting party stated $1,500 had inadvertently been sent to the wrong cell phone number on February 12th. The reporting party stated when they initially contacted Bank of America on February 12th they were advised that the funds would not go through because the phone number and name did not match. On February 14th they were advised that Zelle payments are non-refundable. They requested that the officer make contact with the individual who the payment was sent to. The officer left a message for the individual and contacted the Hughson Sheriff’s Department to assist with contacting the individual who received the $1,500.

On February 17, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the Bacon Street Bridge for a report of offensive graffiti under the bridge. He located some newly painted graffiti on both sides of the bridge. The Department of Public Works was notified to remove the graffiti.

On February 18, 2022 at 8:53 a.m. a female reporting party stated that she had agreed to pay a male party $50 each way to a doctor’s appointment in Boston. The male party drove him a total of 7 times in November and December. The reporting party noticed the credit card used had several purchases made in November and December totaling over $5,000 in November and December. The male party will be charged with Larceny over $1,200.

On February 18, 20222 at 1:50 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party regarding contractors who were doing work at her home that she felt might be attempting to scam her due to the quality of their work and their lack of knowledge. Officers spoke with the contractors on scene and determined they were not properly licensed. An Investigator for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Industrial Accidents responded and issued a stop work order.

On February 19, 2022 at 1:43 p.m. an officer spoke with a dog walker who stated she found some jewelry laying on the sidewalk. The items were placed in secure storage until the owner can be identified.

On February 19, 2022 at 2:34 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the area of Worcester Street at Fire Headquarters for a report of a minor motor vehicle crash and road rage incident. The vehicles continued to travel west into Natick and were stopped by Route 27 by the Natick Police. An officer spoke with both drivers and learned that the operator of a Toyota sedan thought he had

been rear ended by an Infiniti and attempted to exchange paperwork at Fire Headquarters. The operator of the Infiniti didn’t believe he had collided with the Toyota and didn’t want to get out of the vehicle. The operator of the Toyota broke the door handle off of the Infiniti and damaged the rear window. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Defacing or Damaging Property.

On February 20, 2022 at 9:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence for a 911 hang up call. When they arrived, they found there was an underage party occurring at the residence. All of the youths were cooperative with the officers. The parents were contacted and took custody of their children. The host of the gathering will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Furnishing Alcohol to Minors.

On February 22, 2022 at 4:45 p.m. an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Walnut Street when he observed a Chevy Express travel onto Cedar Street in violation of the truck exclusion. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and requested his license and registration. A query of his information showed that he did not possess a valid license in Massachusetts. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

On February 23, 2022 at 12:32 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a business on Central Street for a report of a past shoplifting incident. The female reporting party stated that one male and two females entered the store and the male party distracted her while the two female opened a drawer and took 6 pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses that were valued at $300 to $400 a pair. The incident is under investigation.

On February 24, 2022 at 5:18 p.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party who was the victim of check fraud. The reporting party stated on February 21st while reviewing her bank statement she noticed a check in the amount of $9,800 that she had not written. The reporting party did not suspect anyone she knew of taking the check. The incident is under investigation.

On February 24, 2022 at 11:00 p.m. an officer spoke with a male party who had fallen victim to a social media scam. The male party had an unknown account add him on Snapchat and after talking for a short period of time the individual asked him to send a nude photo of himself and then attempted to extort money from him. The male party sent about $200 via Venmo and PayPal to the unknown party. There are no suspects at this time.

On February 25, 2022 at 9:01 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a single vehicle motor vehicle crash on Worcester Street at Mulherin Lane. It was reported that the operator of the Kia that crashed exited the vehicle and fled in another vehicle. The officer was able to determine that the Kia had been stolen in Waltham on February 19th. There are no suspects at this time.

On February 25, 2022 at 9:48 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a residence for a surrender of a firearm and BB gun that were no longer wanted. The BB gun was properly disposed of and firearm was secured until it can be properly disposed of.

On February 26, 2022 at 8:20 p.m. an officer was on patrol on Worcester Street when he observed a Chevrolet pickup truck with snow covering the rear license plate. The officer thought this was suspicious as it had been several day since it had snowed. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and requested the paperwork on the vehicle. A query of the information showed that the registration was revoked and the license plate attached to the vehicle belonged to another vehicle. The operator will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Attaching a Number Plate, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Revoked Registration and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

On February 26, 2022 at 11:00 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a residence for a report of a dog that bit another dog. The officer spoke with the dog owners and learned that while one dog owner was walking her dog two unleashed dogs from another apartment attacked her dog and bit it. The information was forwarded to the Animal Control Officer for follow up.

On February 27, 2022 at 10:25 p.m. an officer was on patrol on Worcester Street when he observed an Infiniti SUV with a broken tail light. He queried the vehicle’s registration which revealed that the registration was suspended. After speaking with the operator he queried his information and found that his license was suspended. The operator will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration, Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended License (Subsequent Offense) and Defective Equipment.

On February 28, 2022 at 9:34 a.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party who stated she had noticed some fraudulent transactions on her credit card. There were 3 purchases made between February 26th and February 26th totaling over $33,000. She was able to cancel 2 of the transactions as the items had not shipped yet. She was unable to cancel the 3rd order and was informed that once the item was shipped the shipping address had been changed to another location. The reporting party cancelled her credit card and was refunded by her bank for the fraudulent transaction.

On February 28, 2022 at 12:35 p.m. an officer observed a Ford Edge with a Texas Buyer registration. The officer was aware that many of these registrations are fraudulent and queried the registration number. The query showed the vehicle was not registered in Texas. The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator who was unable to provide proof of purchase, insurance or registration. A query of the operator’s information showed that his license was suspended. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Forging a Registry of Motor Vehicle’s Document.

On March 1, 2022 at 1:50 p.m. an officer spoke to a male reporting party regarding an attempted fraud related to furniture they were selling through an ad on Facebook. An unknown individual indicated they wanted to purchase an item and mailed a check for $1,750 more than the item was being sold for. The reporting party attempted to deposit the check and was advised by their bank that it was fraudulent. There was no financial loss.

On March 1, 2022 at 7:50 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party regarding check fraud. She stated a check she mailed for her rent was intercepted by an unknown party, altered and cashed. The initial check was written in the amount of $2,500 and was altered to $8,690. The incident is under investigation.

On March 2, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. an officer was dispatched to the Wellesley Municipal Light Plant for a report of a past motor vehicle accident. He spoke with a male party who stated the previous evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. he experienced a malfunction with his vehicle. The operator stated his foot was stuck between the brake and accelerator and while trying to free his foot he stepped on the accelerator, the vehicle jumped the curb and struck the front entrance to the building causing damage to front door. The male party went home and reported the accident the following morning. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Property Damage and Failure to Use Care and Caution When Stopping.

On March 2, 2022 at 2:19 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a business on Linden Street for a report of a past shoplifting incident. The reporting party stated that at approximately 12:50 p.m. 2 male parties entered the store and they left approximately 10 minutes later. She stated she was helping another customer and believed after reviewing security footage that they took at least 3 items valued at $334 in total. The store employee was able to provide the officer with the license plate number of the vehicle being driven the individuals. The officer investigated the incident and was able to identify both men. They will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Shoplifting.

On March 2, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. an officer spoke with an employee from a business on Worcester Street regarding a credit card fraud. The reporting party stated that an order for a washer and dryer had been placed on February 16, 2022 via phone and payment was made by credit card. The items were delivered to an address in Shrewsbury and after delivery was made the credit card transaction was reversed by the bank as a fraudulent purchase. The incident is under investigation.

On March 3, 2022 at 4:34 p.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party regarding check fraud. The reporting party stated he paid a bill on February 25th by check and received a call from his bank on March 2nd asking if he had tried to pay someone that was unknown to him in the amount of $8,680.98. The reporting party advised the bank that he did not and then went to the bank to view a copy of the check that had been altered. The incident is under investigation.

On March 3, 2022 at 3:15 p.m. an officer spoke with a female party who wished to report an incident of identity fraud. The reporting party stated she received a loan check in the mail and had not taken a loan. The reporting party contacted the bank the check was sent from and they advised her a loan application was filed on February 3rd and they will put a hold on the loan. The reporting party did not suffer any financial loss.

On March 5, 2022 at 10:44 a.m. an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he noticed a Ford pickup truck with an expired inspection sticker. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the owner and operator of the vehicle and requested her license a registration. A query of that information showed the vehicle’s registration was revoked for lack of insurance. She will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle After Revocation, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and No Inspection Sticker.

On March 6, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. an officer spoke to a male reporting party regarding identity theft. The reporting party stated that a duplicate debit card was mailed to an address in New York and $9,500 was withdrawn from his account. The incident is under investigation.

On March 6, 2022 at 1:58 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the Sprague Field for a report of a vehicle on the field. The officer spoke with a youth that had driven a vehicle onto the field to move a lacrosse net. He was advised that if there was damage to the field he would potentially face criminal charges. The officer inspected the field and did not observe any damage.