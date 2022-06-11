Celebration of life for Nancy Wiswall Erne, 100, to be held June 29

Nancy Wiswall Erne, age 100, passed away peacefully, April 8, 2022. She was born July 28, 1921, in Wellesley, Mass., to Harold “Busy” and Priscilla Alden Wiswall. Nancy grew up on Denton Road surrounded by loving relatives including her grandfather, Edward, who owned the Wiswall Sanatorium. She had many animals including a horse of her own. She loved sports such as bicycling, figure skating, tennis, and field hockey even playing on the WHS Class 1939. At 18 Nancy joined an American Youth Hostel trip across Canada and the US traveling by bike/train 10,000 miles. Nancy graduated from Westbrook Junior College, and earned her nursing degree from Tufts School of Occupational Therapy. She worked at Walter Reed Army Hospital during WWII serving as volunteer ambulance Driver and Civil Defense Warden. In 1945 Nancy married Air Force Lieutenant, Ned Allen Erne (1918-1995). Nancy continued her nursing career at Children’s and Brigham Hospitals before joining the Wiswall RE office as a broker. Nancy had many civic responsibilities and loved being active in town affairs, the Girl Scouts, Junior Service League, Woman’s Club, Wellesley Historical Society and Town Meeting Member for over 50 years! In addition, Nancy was a member of the Mayflower Society and long-time member of the Unitarian Universalist Society.

An avid World Traveler, Nancy traveled to 6 continents and many countries which included trips with her children and grandchildren. Nancy was a prolific watercolor artist, loved poems, collecting dolls from different nations, ancestry research, camping, birding, and won multiple Gardening awards.

Nancy is survived by her children, Susan Erne Stark-Beeson (Rick Beeson), Bruce Holmes Erne, predeceased her husband, Ned Allen Erne, married 51 years, by daughter, Christine “Tina” Erne Lee Milbrand (John Milbrand). Her Grandchildren: Tamara Stark Bloomberg, Lindsey Stark Phillips, Alden Wiswall Lee, and Caroline Stark Hale. Great Grandchildren, Abigail, Ella and Chase Bloomberg, Georgia and Charlotte Phillips, Briley, and Sydney Hale.

‘Little Nana’ will always be remembered as a truly remarkable individual. Nancy’s contributions will always be recognized as one of Wellesley finest descendants who was dedicated to preserving the history of Wellesley. She was devoted to her family, and the town of Wellesley, which she loved. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Nancy’s Celebration of Life, Memorial Service Date: June 29, 2022, @ 1:00 pm. Wellesley Hills Unitarian Universalist Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.