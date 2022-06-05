Congratulations to Wellesley’s Class of ’22 high school graduates

The Wellesley High School Class of 2022 was rewarded with a break from the weather on Friday, June 3, for a fine evening to collect their well-earned diplomas.

Separately, Dana Hall School celebrated its 141st commencement exercises on Saturday, May 28. The 76 members of the Class of 2022 pinned flower crowns in their hair, threw pennies into the Pond and entered the tent filled with faculty, friends and family.

Graduates included Wellesley residents Evelyn Booth, Charlotte Brown, Sarah Cole, Cameron Curtin, Halden Dyer, Anna Fattaey, Phoebe Frechette, Jenna London, Isabel Mone, Eleanor Redgate, Matilda Reinhardt, Emma Shaich, Mira Smith, Elsa Stanton, Annika Svedlund, and Sydney Weller.

