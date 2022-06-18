Wellesley Business Buzz: Weekend barristas back at DR/P Cafe; New England Breast & Wellness opens concierge practice; Wellesley Square streetscape study underway

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

DR/P Cafe baristas are back for weekend service

After going caffeine-free for two years due to the pandemic, DR/P Cafe at 50 Central Street is reopening on weekends only to serve coffee, espresso drinks, specialty lattes, teas, and specialty drinks like the Golden Girl + Iced Coco Matcha. The storefront spot is a part of B/SPOKE cycle, strength and yoga study, which has been fully operational for a while now.

Doors to the cafe open on Saturday, June 18, so take a spin over there and try it out.

Between DR/P getting back into the drinks game, and Starbucks reopening its Wellesley Square location earlier this spring after shutting its doors for several months due to a staffing shortage, it looks like the days of being unable to find an early-morning cup of coffee in Wellesley Square are behind us.

Health news

New England Breast & Wellness held its grand opening earlier this month to show off its office and exam rooms at 422 Worcester Street, Suite 202, in Wellesley. You know the building—it’s the one across the street from Marathon Sports, up on the hill.

The office is done up in restful pastels, with abstract artwork that’s easy on the eyes. Exam rooms are spacious, spotless, well lit, and private.

Dr. Kathy Calvillo has opened the concierge breast practice after treating patients at Dana Farber Cancer Institute for 16 years. A physician who believes in empowering patients through education, Dr. Calvillo talked to attendees about cancer risks, screenings, same-day genetic testing, breast cancer coaching and navigation, exercise oncology, and more.

Wellesley Square streetscape study underway

The Wellesley Select Board, working through the town’s Traffic Committee, has begun evaluating streetscape features in Wellesley Square. The review has included the general conditions and potential reconstruction. Concept plans will be displayed at 50 and 74 Central St. beginning on June 17. Merchants can register for a meeting to be held Wednesday, June 22 at 7pm.

Residents can register for a meeting to be held on Thursday, June 23 at 7pm.