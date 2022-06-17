Wellesley Postcomers get back together in person for real

The Postcomers Club of Wellesley, a women’s organization focused on fun activities and fundraising, recently celebrated spring with its first full-blown in-person meeting since the pandemic hit. The group, which met under a large tent at the Heritage of Sherborn, has largely met online or via tentative masked-up meetings in small groups in various open window and open door settings.

A new team of officers was introduced at the luncheon and the outgoing group was thanked for their service.

Postcomers did stay in touch during the height of the pandemic by calling each other regularly to check in, especially since many women live alone and could feel isolated. Another activity that sprang up was a group that now meets weekly to walk the trails in and out of town. Some activities, like the bridge groups, started playing together on ZOOM. Birthdays were recognized with cards and phone calls.

Under the leadership of President Sarah Foley, Vice President Sue Ahlgren, and Activities Chair Pam Grignaffini, there was not much diminishment of energy or caring that characterized the way things were before the social closure, according to the Postcomers.

If you want to learn more about Postcomers, call Membership Chair Marsha Welburn at 781-237-3767.

