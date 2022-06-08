Wonderful Wellesley initiative celebrates the town’s amped-up restaurants scene

SPONSORED CONTENT: Eight—count ’em, eight—new restaurants have either opened in Wellesley or are slated to do so in 2022. From a seven-seat coffee house in Wellesley Hills (Jeje’s, expected to open in early summer) to a southwestern-themed tacos-plus restaurant with room for 120 in Wellesley Square (Lockheart is currently moving through the permitting process), to Tatte Bakery’s expected mid-June opening in Linden Square, diners suddenly have a dizzying array of new choices. It’s finally happening. Wellesley is becoming a real restaurants town.

If ever there was a time to get out and see what’s new, now is that time. Celebrate Wellesley and all it has to offer by giving a warm welcome to the area’s new businesses that are bringing a fresh feel to town, and by supporting the long-time business that have made Wonderful Wellesley the shopping and dining destination that it is today.

Join the fun and get up in Wellesley’s business in the best possible way—by shopping, dining, and doing local.

Eat your way through town

Go ahead, try out both the new and the long-established eateries—after all, Wellesley has over 50 places to dine.

Here’s the latest on the new places:

Asaro Bakery & Cafe—to open in 2022

32 Church Street, Church Square

Bakery and cafe

Jejes Coffeehouse—to open in 2022

259 Washington Street, Wellesley Hills

Coffee, tea, and desserts, including South Korean treats.

Karma—to open in 2022

Linden Square

Outdoor seating—yes

Sushi featuring a cross between Japanese flavors and the delicate sauces and styles of France, as well as Chinese, Japanese, and Malaysian menu items.

99 Central Street, Wellesley Square

Over a dozen specialty pizzas. Choose from a list of 25 toppings including ricotta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, portobello and shiitake mushrooms, Calabrian peppers, olives, and bacon. Salads, smoothies, lasagna, sandwiches.

Laughing Monk—open now

90 Central Street, Wellesley Square

Chef Nick Korboon sources fresh ingredients every morning before starting his creations at the sushi bar; the authentic Thai cuisine kitchen is run by Chef Noi Karen.

Lockheart—to open in 2022

120 Central Street, Wellesley Square

A Wellesley resident is bringing this southwestern-themed tacos-plus casual but sophisticated eatery to town.

Oath Pizza—to open in 2022

Linden Square

Outdoor seating—yes

A fresh, new take on pizza with better-for-you options the whole family can enjoy. Oath’s crust is grilled, seared in avocado oil, and topped with fresh veggies and organic proteins.

Tatte—to open mid-June

Linden Square

Outdoor seating—yes

Israel-born founder Tzurit Or’s is famous for her artisanal coffees, pastries, breakfast sandwiches, salads, and sandwiches.

Long-time favorites

Don’t forget those tried-and-true spots. The restaurants you can depend on for the dishes you love, along with creative menu items and cocktails that appear just when you need to try something new. We’re talking about you, Alta Strada, Cafe Mangal, The Cottage, Juniper, Wellesley Tavern, and more…

Stay in the loop

Be sure to keep an eye on Wonderful Wellesley, a multi-partner collaboration between the Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association; Linden Square Wellesley; Church Square Wellesley; the Town of Wellesley; and the Charles River Regional Chamber. Visit their website for the inside scoop about upcoming events including the Wonderful Wellesley Sweepstakes—enter to win a $100 gift card to your favorite Wellesley store, restaurant or service (i.e. fitness club, salon, etc.). Plus get valuable offers and news from Wonderful Wellesley.