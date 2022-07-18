Wellesley Business Buzz: Wellesley Tavern closes; Newton Pediatrics grand opening; SALT bakery opens in Newton

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Wellesley Tavern closes

The owners of the Wellesley Tavern in Linden Square have announced that the restaurant, which opened in spring of 2021, has closed its doors.

The restaurant had only recently expanded its outdoor space into a colorful shrub-surrounded area highlighted with bright yellow table umbrellas.

The Tavern had previously been a fancier restaurant from the same owners called Door No. 7, but converted into a more casual venue with tasty fried buttermilk chicken offerings, among others.

Owners Laura and John Wolfe posted on social media that “We would like to extend a big thank you to the Wellesley community as we make the difficult decision to close our doors.” They encourage patrons to visit sister restaurant The Cottage across the street, and note that Wellesley Tavern gift cards will be honored there.

Newton Pediatrics grand opening

Newton Pediatrics held a ribbon cutting and grand opening event at its new location at 80 Walnut St. in Wellesley earlier this month. The team of doctors, physician associates, and nurse practitioners provides holistic care for patients from birth through young adulthood. Routine care includes newborn care, vaccinations, annual physicals, and vision screenings. The practice’s medical professionals are also experienced in care for patients with asthma, anxiety, behavioral health concerns, childhood obesity, and autism.

The sleek, new building was designed by the architectural team at Innovative Collaborations.

Beyond Wellesley—Salt Bakery in Newton

Well-known in the patisserie world, Chef Thiago Silva has opened Salt Bakery in Newton Centre, a small storefront spot on busy Beacon Street, with indoor seating for about 12, and a few outdoor tables. Silva has a competitive streak, which should serve him well in a Newton neighborhood which is home to several other bakeries. He won Food Network’s first all-baking Chopped competition in 2015; has won the Dessert Games competition on Food Network; and was a finalist on Best Baker in America in 2017. Silva in 2021 was a contestant on Netflix original series, School of Chocolate.

Silva is also something of a baker to the stars, with an A-list clientele including Sofia Vergara, John Legend, Iris Apfel, and now us.

I stopped in for breakfast during Salt’s soft opening and tried out the ham and cheese croissant ($6). Flaky on the outside, soft and buttery on the inside, with a generous portion of ham and cheese, the savory pastry held me nicely until lunch. The Kouign-amann, which I was supposed to bring home for my family but ended up devouring myself later in the day, was absolutely amazing, cake-like and sweet, but made with bread dough lending it a much lighter texture than a birthday-like cake. Plenty of butter, caramelized sugar, and beautiful layers made this choice a star.

Lattes (hot and iced), cappuccino, drip dark and light roast coffees, espresso shots, and several types of tea are available.

Also on the menu: Romeo and Juliette croissant (an update on the classic cheese danish, with guava paste inside flaky croissant dough); gluten-free options; house made croissants including sweet (almond, chocolate and more) and savory (everything spiced, rye); muffins, cookies, cinnamon rolls, breads, bon bons, and assorted desserts.

SALT just opened July 9 and Silva is working out the final schedule and training staff, so be patient.

SALT Bakery: 792 Beacon Street, Newton Centre

Hours: opens at 7am

