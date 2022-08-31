A fresh start for Schofield, Wellesley Public Schools on opening day

We joined the Schofield Elementary School opening day crowd on Wednesday morning, figuring it would be the place to be with new Principal Jordan Hoffman starting her Wellesley career after hopping the border from Natick.

Rain had cleared to make for a sunny welcoming scene that included Supt. Dr. David Lussier saying “Hello” to kids, parents, and guardians in this year’s mask-optional environment.

Hoffman could be heard introducing herself to new students, telling some that it was her first day of school too at Schofield. “We’ve all been looking forward to this,” Hoffman told me.

One parent shared appreciation for Hoffman diving right in and helping to direct traffic among parents’ vehicles and buses.

All in all, it seemed like perfectly expected controlled chaos as staff directed students to their proper lines, and kids started to funnel into the building, no doubt already eager to hit the playground and playing fields for their first recess.

