Artists sought to paint 3 more Wellesley traffic boxes

Wellesley’s Public Art Committee, in conjunction with the Wellesley Police Department, is inviting amateur and professional artists to submit their concepts for a sixth round of traffic box paintings.

Three artists will be selected for the fall 2022 program, with a goal of having the electrical boxes painted during October. Artists will receive a $1K stipend to cover the cost of supplies, transportation, and time.

The deadline for applying is Sept. 16. Complete rules and application embedded below.

This program, ongoing since 2020, is supported in part by grants from the Wellesley Cultural Council Community Fund for Wellesley’s Al Robinson Fund for the Arts.

Download (PDF, 21.95MB)