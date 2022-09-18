All about fall fashion in Wonderful Wellesley

SPONSORED POST: Post-pandemic fashion has a new mantra—out with the casual in with high-voltage dressing. It’s not the time to blend into the crowd. Stand out with colors like bright green, golden yellow and gorgeous pink. You can be unapologetically glam.

What’s hot in Wellesley Square

“Customers are finally going places,” says, Jen Devlin from Salt Boutique. They need clothes for an evening out, a luncheon, a getaway. You name it, they are on the move and are being out in the world again.”

Speaking about going places, Wellesley fashionistas are buying bomber jackets trimmed in shearling, long sweater dresses, leggings both straight and flared, loafers, moto boots, leather anything, relaxed trousers, and luxe handbags. Demian Wendrow, owner of London Harness and Tumi recommends checking out MZ Wallace’s hottest new Bowery Sling, which combines the always on-trend style of the crossbody with the hands-free option of the popular belt bag.

Isabel Harvey’s dynamic duo, owners Kimberley Kissam and Alexis Kissam, know what’s trending for jewelry this season. “It’s all about gold and more gold. Stacking, layering, and hoops are the style this fall. Green is also having its moment, even in jewelry.”

What’s cool in Linden Square

Sara Campbell is raving about the new fall wardrobe staple. Whether it is running errands or brunch with friends, The Garment Dyed Pullover will be your favorite piece all season. The mock neck pullover in this sensational shade of blue signals bright days ahead.

Shani Defina from Kenzie and Hope is saying, “Hello hot pink! Pink is trending in every shade from muted blush to neon. And don’t think it is just for little girls. We are seeing this beautiful hue on tops, pants, jackets, sweaters and more for women and girls of all ages.”

With new stores on the horizon—Lululemon is coming to Central Street, and more are sure to come—you won’t have to go any further than Wonderful Wellesley to shop for every mood and every occasion.