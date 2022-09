Wellesley Mothers Forum will hold its Fall Carnival on Saturday, September 17, 10am-12pm, on the Wellesley Town Green (between Town Hall and the Post Office in Wellesley Square). Join the community organization for a day of family fun including bouncy houses, performances from Walnut Hill, music with Bach to Rock, face painting, fall crafts, magic and more. Don’t forget to wish Wellesley Police community service dog Winnie a very happy birthday.

