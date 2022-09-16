The Swellesley Report selected for Google News Initiative Startups Lab

The Swellesley Report is 1 of 16 independent publishers selected to take part in the 2022 GNI Startups Lab on Managing Money and Risk. The program, a collaboration between the Google News Initiative and the LION Publishers trade group that we belong to, is designed to help outfits like ours build sustainable news operations. In our case, this includes Swellesley and our newer Natick Report.

The program, which kicked off for us this week, will provide training, funding and coaching on:

Navigating risk and uncertainty

Financial management

Setting goals

Developing key business and financial documents

Growth opportunities

We’re lucky to be paired with coach John Davidow, a longtime news industry professional with WBUR, WBZ, and other organizations.