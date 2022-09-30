Wellesley Athlete of the Week: Cheerleading’s Abby Coleman

Wellesley Athlete of the Week is made possible with sponsorship support from Deland, Gibson Insurance. The family-owned and operated business has carried on this Wellesley tradition for over 30 years.

Athlete Of The Week: Abby Coleman

Siblings: Older brother who was a part of the 2022 WHS class. He’s now at Penn State.

Favorite Class: Math

Pregame Song: “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore

Favorite Pre-Game Meal: Baked Ziti

After back-to-back years of COVID-19 restrictions that forced it to perform only during home football games and compete virtually at cheer events, the Wellesley High School cheerleading team is truly back in action. Coach Odessa Sanchez and sophomore star Abby Coleman are returning to a “normal” year with high expectations…

Coleman holds one of the most important positions on the team. As the flyer, she gets catapulted into the air during stunts and is responsible for wowing the crowd.

Coach Sanchez describes Coleman as not only an “All-Star on the team,” but also a “hardworking individual who inspires the rest of the team to work harder and push forward during every practice.” Sanchez also notes that last year “Coleman’s performances impressed people on the team, judges, and even opposing cheer squads.”

Coleman has been passionate about cheer since 3rd grade when she rooted for her brother at his basketball games. Coleman has cheered formally for 4 years, two of those at WHS.

Sanchez notes that Coleman’s skills have come a long way as she consistently leads the cheer team to “show-stopping performances.” Sanchez highlighted that cheer is a sport that requires “hours and hours of work to get ready. You need to be well rehearsed in gymnastics as well as being an all-around athlete to succeed.”

Sanchez further stressed the importance of mental strength and preparation. “You need to know every role because you never know when you may need to step in and help fix a situation,” she said

Coleman’s talent combines hard work and dedication. This hard work stems from her role model, her mother.

“I look up to her because every day she pushes me to be the best and work my hardest,” she said.

Because of her work ethic, Coleman is a role model for her peers on and off the field.

Coleman and Sanchez are excited by the opportunities for the Fall season. Their main goal is to have fun while also achieving success as a group and proudly representing Wellesley.

Sanchez said, “As school ambassadors, it is important for us to provide a strong image for Wellesley and its sports. We pride ourselves on being fair, kind, and hardworking competitors, and we hope to demonstrate that value for all of Wellesley”

While sportsmanship is a major value for the cheer team, they strive to compete and win at competitions in addition to supporting the football team during its games. Coleman loves getting ready for each event to showcase her skills. Her pregame ritual includes tuning in to Macklemore’s hits, specifically “Can’t Hold Us,” to “get her in the zone.”

Coleman is a well-rounded student and athlete. She loves math and the sense of pride she feels after correctly solving a problem. Outside of school, she loves to bake, cook, and dance. Her specialty in the kitchen is baked ziti, a favorite pre-game meal.

Article written by John Battaglino, Bradford ‘24