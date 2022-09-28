Wellesley Symphony Orchestra season opener is Sunday, October 2

Join the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, October 2, at 3pm at MassBay Community College, for its season opening concert, Story and Myth in Music.

The MassBay Community College orchestra-in-residence will play the following program:

Mozart: Overture to Don Giovanni

MacDowell: Opus 22, Suite 2, Ophelia

Auerbach: Icarus for Orchestra

Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique, op. 14

Tickets are $25 online, $30 at the door.

All WSO concerts take place at the concert hall at MassBay Community College, 50 Oakland St., Wellesley, MA.

Changes at the WSO

The 2022-23 season marks an exciting transition for the WSO. After a lengthy search process, the orchestra in June appointed Mark Latham as the new director of the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra. Latham stepped into the top job after Max Hobart retired in 2021 after 27 years of leadership.

Latham, of Somerville, also teaches music at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, and serves as music director of the New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra. Born in Tanzania, Latham holds degrees in violin performance from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, the Philadelphia College of Performing Arts, and Brooklyn College Conservatory of Music, and a DMA in orchestral conducting from the University of Michigan.

Attention music lovers: get these WSO dates on your calendar

Madeleine and Karl Weiss Memorial Concert

Sunday, November 6, 2022

3:00 pm Holiday Pops (Featuring new twists on favorite holiday music!)

Sunday, December 4, 2022

3:00 pm Dance!

Sunday, February 12, 2023

3:00 pm Family Concert

Sunday, March 26, 2023

3:00 pm

Featuring the WSO Percussion section and Concerto movement performed by the winner of the Michael H. Welles Young Soloist Competition Cathedrals of Light

Sunday, May 7, 2023

3:00 pm More music in Wellesley Don’t miss outdoor music in Wellesley Square on Saturday, October 1, 1-pm-4pm. Bands will play at Central Park (by the Wellesley Square post office) and at the Parklet by Arden Spa. The concerts are part of the Wonderful Wellesley initiative. Come see what’s new in Wellesley.