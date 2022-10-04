In remembrance: Jean Ellen Smith

Jean Ellen Smith of Acton, MA, formerly of South Dartmouth, MA, died on October 2, 2022. Jean was a three-time cancer survivor who fought her final battle with pancreatic cancer until her last breath. She leaves behind her two children, Jake Pilecki and Julia Pilecki, along with her husband Jack Pilecki. She also leaves her older brother Stephen Smith.

Jean was a labor and delivery nurse and then obtained her MBA from Boston University. She then went to work for Hewlett Packard in their Medical Products Division. She retired after the arrival of her daughter Julia.

Jean was a devoted mother to her two children and loved them more than anything. She was incredibly proud of them, often speaking to friends about their accomplishments. Nothing made her happier than watching their sports games or just spending time with them. She was also an animal lover who always had a cat or two as part of the family, along with several dogs over the years.

Having grown up on the ocean, Jean loved to be near the water and always insisted on dining at a restaurant with an ocean view when traveling. She taught swimming while in high school and dreamed of buying a second home on the ocean.

Jean had many friends who loved her for her kindness, generosity, and humor. She will be deeply missed by everyone.

A wake will be held October 7th from 4-7pm at Acton Funeral Home, Massachusetts Avenue in Acton, MA. A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to The Julie Fund for Women’s Cancers or The Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

