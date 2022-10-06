Wellesley Halloween happenings, 2022

Wellesley’s many Halloween-time traditions are gearing up, so be sure not to miss a single opportunity to dress up in costume for visits to pumpkin patches, a fun fair, the annual stroll, and more.

Here’s our roundup of Wellesley Halloween Happenings, which we’ll be updating as activities get our attention.

Don’t see your free or low-cost Halloween-time community event here? Email us at deborahcb100@gmail.com for inclusion.

Wellesley Hills Congregational Church pumpkin patch—through Oct. 31

The Wellesley Hills Congregational Church Pumpkin Patch will be open for sales October 14-31, 10am-6pm, on the front grounds of the 207 Washington St., church. The Pumpkin Patch will be filled with pumpkins of all shapes, sizes, and fall colors. A portion of this annual fundraiser’s proceeds will go toward reducing the cost of the church’s reforestation service trip with Led2Serve in Costa Rica. Additional proceeds will go back to the indigenous people in New Mexico who grew the pumpkins. The Pumpkin Patch volunteers hope you’ll stop by to say hello, support a great cause, and have fun picking out a couple of pumpkins.

Bates Elementary School Pumpkin Fair—Oct. 5

The Bates Pumpkin Fair will take place on Saturday, October 15, noon-4pm on school grounds at 116 Elmwood Road.

Come in costume for an afternoon of games, prizes, a haunted house, sweet treats, pumpkins, face painting, food for purchase, bouncy houses, live entertainment, and more at the fundraising event.

Poets Neighborhood Haunted House—Oct. 22

Schofield 5th graders, along with their parents and siblings, are rolling up their sleeves to help build and set up the Poets Neighborhood Haunted House that will take place on Saturday, October 22, 5:30-8:30pm, at 67 Whittier Road.

Families will also work the fundraising event, so those clowns you see during the tour of the “Creepy Carnival” themed event just might be your neighbors getting in touch with their scary side.

The long-standing neighborhood tradition has been hosted by the same community-minded family since 2012 (with a couple off years due to the pandemic).

DATE: Saturday, October 22

TIME: 5:30pm-8:30pm

LOCATION: 67 Whittier Road

COST: Optional donations. Funds will benefit the Schofield 5th grade class for things things like class t-shirts, yearbooks (one for each student), a class gift, a staff appreciation luncheon in the spring, an end-of-the-year class field trip and the Moving Up Ceremony.

Trick or treat at Bach to Rock—Oct. 22

Come jam out at Bach to Rock in your costume and trick or treat through the music classrooms.

DATE: Saturday, October 22

TIME: 10am-noon

LOCATION: Linden Square

Free event.

Halloween Stroll—Oct. 29

Kids and adults can get dressed up in their costumes for the annual Halloween Stroll on Saturday, October 29, 11am-1pm, starting at Clock Tower Park in Wellesley Hill, across from Green’s Hardware. Organized by the Wellesley Hill Merchants and the Wellesley Recreation Department, the free event will include trick or treating at the businesses of Wellesley Hills (remember to bring your own trick or treat bag), games, and fun for the whole family.

Wellesley ghost stories

Listen to Wellesley’s Liz Sowers’ spooky “Ghosts in the Burbs” podcast.

Our biggest fear…

Here at The Swellesley Report, we’re terrified that you haven’t signed up for all our things. Allow us to treat you to “more than you really need to know about Wellesley, Massachusetts” in the following non-scary ways: