Wellesley school news: Hunnewell groundbreaking; Acatober tix; WHS All-Nationals in choir & band; Dana Hall open houses

The latest Wellesley, Mass., school news:

Hunnewell Elementary School groundbreaking

Wellesley town and public school officials last week joined the big dig at the new Hunnewell Elementary School site, same as the old school site. The old school building had been there since 1938, and the new one is slated to open in February 2024. The Wellesley HHU website provides regular updates on the project.

The teardown began over the summer.

While Hunnewell is under construction, students and staff are divvied up among other elementary schools in town.

The new two-story building will boast 18 classrooms and is designed for a modern learning environment.

Act now for Acatober tickets

There are still limited seats available for Acatober on Fri., Oct. 21, 7pm and Saturday, Oct. 22, 7pm, at Wellesley High School, 50 Rice S.

Acatober will feature the WHS Choral Department, WHS A Cappella Groups, and guest groups Northeastern Pitch Please, featuring WHS Class of 2021 Alumnae Chloe Cohen, and the Harvard Veritones featuring WHS Class of 2022 Alumnae Eleni Livingston.

To order tickets, scan the QR code on the picture.

Wellesley High music students named All-Nationals

Wellesley High School students Frank Mendes and Isabelle Lee have been selected to perform with the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) Choir and Band, respectively.

WHS Choir member Mendes has been recognized through participation in the Massachusetts District and All-State festivals. His acceptance

into the Massachusetts All-State Choir qualified him to audition for the All-National Choir. While excited about this opportunity, Mendes says he’s also really looking forward to this weekend’s Acatober, the first WHS concert of the year.

WHS Band member Lee has also been recognized through participation in the Massachusetts District and All-State festivals. Her

acceptance into the Massachusetts All-State Band qualified her to audition for the All-National Band. She thanked her public school teachers and private lesson teacher.

The NAfME All-National Honor Ensembles take place Nov. 3-6 in National Harbor, Md. The ensembles will meet under the leadership of top conductors in the field.

Michael LaCava, K-12 Director of Performing Arts for Wellesley Public Schools, thanked the faculty for their role in supporting these talented young musicians.

Dana Hall School Open House events

Dana Hall School, a Wellesley-based independent boarding and day school for girls in grades 5-12 (boarding begins grade 9), has put together a few events to help prospective families learn more about academics, athletics and more at Dana.

Upper School open house: Nov. 5, 9-11 a.m.

Middle School open house: Nov. 5, 1-3 p.m.

Athletics open house: Nov. 14, 5:30 p.m.

