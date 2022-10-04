Wellesley sports news: Soccer teams play at Gillette; 8th grader makes mark on local & national golf scenes

The latest Wellesley, Mass., sports news:

Wellesley High soccer teams play at Gillette

The Wellesley High School boys’ and girls’ soccer teams played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Sunday vs. Natick while the Patriots were on the road and the Revolution had just finished their home schedule.

Both high school soccer matches ended in 1-1 ties. (The Natick girls are defending state champs, and came into the game undefeated and ranked #3 in the state.)

Thank you to Stephen Keep for sharing these photos from the games.

Wellesley 8th grader making mark on local, national golf scenes

When Reeta and Siva Lavu watched the inaugural Drive, Chip & Putt Nationals in 2013, it sparked their interest in junior golf, according to their now 13-year-old son Aarav. It would have been a stretch for them to imagine Aarav would one day qualify to take part in the April, 2023 competition, which will be held a week before the Masters at Augusta National and televised by the Golf Channel.

Aarav, an 8th grader at Wellesley Middle School who first tried the sport at the age of 4, has compiled quite a golf track record since starting to play competitively when he was 6.

“I tried different sports (soccer, basketball, swimming, tennis) for a few years and I loved golf from the beginning,” Aarav says.

It’s a passion that runs in the family: His sister Alika, a Wellesley High sophomore, plays varsity golf.

Aarav has a couple of weekday practices after school at Blue Hill Country Club in Canton and plays tournaments on most weekends. During winter, he practices on simulators and sometimes travels south to play a tournament.

Aarav describes his golf strengths as “Mental stability and not getting frustrated.” He enjoys driving the ball a long way, and is working on areas such as course management and slowing down his game.

He did all of that in July to shoot a bogey-free 59 to win the Massachusetts Young Golfers’ Amateur Championship. Among Aarav’s keys to success is “staying focused on the next shot,” he says.

The teen says he has achieved his main golfing goals this year, including getting past regionals to qualify at national tournaments. On his schedule is playing in the PGA Jr. League (Team Connecticut) in action to be covered live by ESPN2 and affiliates this coming weekend. In December, Aarav is scheduled to take part in the Notah Begay lll Junior Golf National Championship in Arizona, which will be shown on the Golf Channel.

Despite the busy golf schedule, Aarav has plenty of other interests. In school, he enjoys history, facts, and trivia. He’s also an avid football fan.

Even though Aarav is getting a taste of regional and national golf success, he has local aspirations, too. “I’m looking forward to play next year for Wellesley High School,” he says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarav Lavu (@aaravlavu)

More: Wellesley High Athlete of the Week