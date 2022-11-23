Former Wellesley public school student dies in White Mountains

Emily Sotelo, a former Wellesley Public Schools student who was attending Vanderbilt University, has been found deceased on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia, NH.

An intensive search and rescue effort has been underway since Sunday night after the hiker was reported missing by a family member to New Hampshire Fish and Game, which issued a statement about Sotelo’s death. Many groups were involved in the search, including the National Guard and Civil Air Patrol.

Sotelo, who would have been 20 today, Nov. 23, was majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology at Vanderbilt. Sotelo was aiming to complete all of the 4,000-foot peaks in New Hampshire, though was an inexperienced cold weather hiker. She appears to have died from exposure to the elements, according to NH Fish and Game.

Sotelo had moved from Wellesley to Westford in recent years. While in the Wellesley Public Schools system, Sotelo had been a musician, a cross country runner, and a talented writer acknowledged by a Scholastic Art & Writing Award.

Our condolences to Sotelo’s family and friends.