Don’t miss a very special musical event taking place at Wellesley High School on Tue., Nov. 22, 7pm, when the world-renowned New York Voices will be performing at the WHS Fall Jazz Night concert. Get tickets here for this special pre-Thanksgiving night of jazz featuring the Wellesley High School Rice Street Singers, 1:00 Jazz Combo, 2:00 Jazz Band, and New York Voices.

print