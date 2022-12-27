Obituary: Gladys C. Renzella of Wellesley

Gladys C. Renzella of Wellesley passed away on December 24, 2022. Daughter of the late Pauline Harrington. She was the beloved wife of Benny (Bob) Renzella for 54 years. Loving mother of Jeffrey Renzella and his wife Maura, Andrew Renzella and his wife Debra. Cherished Grandmother of Dr. Kelly King, and fiance Kevin Czekanski, Griffin, Drew, Brady, Ryan, Caleigh, and Cailin Renzella. Devoted sister to Janet Johnston and her husband Tom; Gail Bellofatto and her husband Alden, Dennis Rousseau, Dr. Edwin Harrington and his wife Caroline, Robert Harrington and his wife Kate, and Michael Harrington. She leaves her sister-in-laws’ Helen DiGiandomenico and the late Carmello Teso and Gina D’Angelo as well as many nieces and nephews.

Gladys’ greatest joys in life revolved around her husband, children, and grandchildren. She loved hosting Christmas Eve Dinners, the Fourth of July on the Cape, and winter vacations in Florida. She loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, helping with their care at “Mimi School”, and hosting each grandchild’s birthday luncheon with little “itsy bitsy” gifts for all. She will be missed.

Services will be private with a celebration of life to follow at a later date.

