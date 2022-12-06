Wellesley educators walk out of school as contract negotiations drag on

Members of the Wellesley Educators Association (WEA) capped off the week at schools across the district with an end-of-day walk-out on Friday, Dec. 2. The demonstration—during which educators, many wearing bright-red t-shirts identifying them as “proud union members”—took place soon after classes were dismissed for the day. It’s the second time in as many weeks that the WEA has organized a show of unity amid contract negotiations that have left teachers, paraprofessionals, librarians, nurses, secretaries, and many others working without a contract since July 1, 2022.

At issue for educators is what they call “Fair Five Now” demands that encompass issues such as parental leave; due process during individual contract disputes; wages, specifically a demand that Educational Support Professionals (sometimes referred to as paraprofessionals or classroom assistants) receive 6% annual increases; prep time for elementary school teachers; and specialists’ scheduling.

Contract discussion is on the Dec. 6, 6:30pm, School Committee agenda under executive session, meaning the public will not be allowed to listen to that part of the meeting. The School Committee meeting is online only, and may be watched on Wellesley Public Media.

The WEA union and the School Committee next sit down at the bargaining table to try to come to an agreement on Wednesday., Dec. 7.

Kyle Gekopi, president of the 713-member WEA union, in an email said, “We expect counterproposals on many of our ‘Fair Five’ points. These proposals have all been advanced multiple times by the WEA, but the Committee has stated they have ‘no interest’ in countering these proposals. We are hopeful that our continued conversations with the community will generate the Committee’s interest in these items.”

Linda Chow, School Committee vice chair and a member of the bargaining team, said in an email, “The School Committee is grateful for all of our educators and is committed to continuing to work with the WEA to reach a fair and equitable settlement as soon as possible. We can’t stress enough that we feel a deep responsibility for supporting all our students and educators while working within the budget parameters set by the Town, Town Meeting, and Select Board. We will continue to work through the bargaining process to get to this end goal.”