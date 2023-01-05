Business buzz: First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid; authors coming to Wellesley; Mature Caregivers provides help for elders

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid

Wellesley-ites may have missed news of the recent opening of luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors at Natick Mall and this week’s debut of Natick’s first recreational cannabis dispensary—dubbed Redi—at Cloverleaf Mall. But believe me, the operators of these establishments are well aware of their neighbors in Wellesley—in fact, the CEO of Redi is a Wellesley resident.

I took a tour of both new businesses and you can come along for the ride on our Natick Report:

Authors coming to Wellesley

Join Author Jen Frank at the Wellesley Free Library on Wed., Jan. 11, 1:30pm-2pm as she reads her new book The Worm Family Has Its Picture Taken. Stay for a fun craft that ties into the book. For ages 3—6. Registration encouraged (but not required) starting January 4.

Wellesley Books will host Elinor Lipman, author of On Turpentine Lane and Good Riddance, on Wed, Jan. 11, at 7pm, to discuss her latest book, Ms. Demeanor, a delicious and witty story about love under house arrest—perfect for fans of Sophie Kinsella, Maria Semple, and Linda Holmes.

This is a ticketed event. More information here.

