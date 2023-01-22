Business buzz: Nantucket wine bar to boast Wasik’s cheeses; Needham Bank has new Wellesley branch manager; Thanks to new sponsor Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Nantucket wine bar to boast Wasik’s cheeses

This should make Wellesley’s island set feel at home when away from home over the summer. The Nantucket Current reports that a new wine bar on Broad Street in that community will be dubbed Ethos, and feature “an array of cheeses (sourced predominantly from the Massachusetts based Wasik’s Cheese Shop).”

Needham Bank has new Wellesley branch manager

Needham Bank has appointed Maria Ramos as its new branch manager for the 458 Washington St. location in Wellesley. She previously served as

manager of the bank’s Mission Hill location, where she worked since it opened in 2020.

Ramos brings over 15 years of banking experience to her new role, and was a branch manager for Santander Bank prior to joining Needham Bank. She is fluent in Spanish.

Thanks to new sponsor Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs

Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs (161 Linden St., Wellesley) is free in January. Use the code SWELLESLEY upon sign-up.

The gym offers state-of-the-art weight training and cardiovascular equipment and an extensive group exercise program. Membership plans are flexible and provide access to gyms in 7 locations.

We’re excited to have Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs as a new advertising partner.