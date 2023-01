The unseasonably warm weather made for a spooky, foggy last day of 2022, as captured in this photo of Morses Pond by Priscilla Messing.

On new year’s day, a hardy crew started the morning with a run and a good number of them took a dip in Morses Pond to celebrate the arrival of 2023.

