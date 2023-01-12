Wellesley business buzz: Lululemon has relaxed opening; FIXT Dental bites on additional space; Starbucks bucking for expanded hours

Lululemon has relaxed opening

Fashion retailer Lululemon has opened a 4,500 sq. ft. goldmine—er, shop—at 50 D Central St. in Wellesley Square. The Vancouver-based business has had a rabid following for years among Wellesley fashionistas who want to look good but stay comfortable while attending Zoom meetings, running errands, and yes, working out.

Perhaps best of all is the addition to the retail landscape of a sizable men’s section. Lululemon joins Orvis in Linden Square and the recently reopened E.A. Davis on Washington St. in helping to fill the void in menswear left when the Gap moved out in 2020

FIXT Dental bites on the real estate left open by LAER Realty

After about five years in Wellesley, Laer Realty Partners, which has a presence from here to Florida including about two dozen offices Massachusetts, has closed its office in the Belclare complex in Wellesley Square.

FIXT Dental (590 Washington St., across from Smith & Wollensky), which opened under the leadership of Dr. Jason Tubo in 2022, snapped up the space adjacent to their already commodious office. Seems that the dental practice recently hired a full-time ceramicist who needs space to work creating crowns, bridgework, veneers, and more on-site.

Starbucks bucking for expanded hours

The limited hours of the Wellesley Square Starbucks over the past year (the shop temporarily closed in November 2022 due to the hiring squeeze) has had coffee lovers looking for caffeine in the downtown area in a bind. Although the location has been opened at least during mornings for some time now, a sign on the door has updated customers on the current situation. Through Jan 22, hours will be 6:30am-noon, and mobile order pickup will end at 11:30am. The good news: management says for now afternoon hours will be devoted to training new staff, “so that we may open again with full hours.”

So if you find the doors are locked at Starbucks in Wellesley Square, but you see people in there who look perfectly able to pour you a chai latte, don’t pound on the door in desperation. Have patience. Barista reinforcements are coming.

Here’s all you need to know about Wellesley’s 50+ dining options.

How to advertise on Swellesley