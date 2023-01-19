Wellesley Cotillion makes a strong comeback

The Wellesley Cotillion returned on Jan. 7 after a pandemic hiatus, and organizers say the entirely volunteer-run event was a rousing success. That looks to be the case based on these photos.

Congrats to the 625 students, their families and some 100 volunteers for bringing back the winter formal, held at Lombardo’s in Randolph, in style.

The Cotillion Committee said: “We can’t thank all of the students enough for their ‘elegant’ behavior —the staff at Lombardo’s as well as the parent chaperones were very impressed by the pleasant and polite demeanor of each and every attendee.”

Not to be overlooked were the efforts of volunteers. From gathering mailing lists and stuffing envelopes, to wrangling buses and working at check-in, from taking amazing pictures and chaperoning the actual event, the volunteers helped create a memorable evening for Wellesley teens.

Organizers will be looking for new volunteers to replace the “graduating” committee members. If you are the parent of a current junior or sophomore and would like to help with the planning for next year’s event, please email WellesleyCotillion@gmail.com for more information.

(Photos courtesy of The 2023 Wellesley Cotillion Committee)