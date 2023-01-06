Wellesley Council on Aging introduces new director

The Wellesley Council on Aging has introduced Deborah Greenwood as its new director of senior services, and the community will have a chance to meet her on Jan. 11 at the Tolles Parsons Center from 10:30-1130am.

According to the COA: “Deb brings many years of experience working in Human Services, twenty of which with seniors directing programs and services for the aging population. In addition, she has prior experience working at a Council on Aging and in Human Resource management.”

Hiring a director has been challenging, with more than 100 resumes reviewed over several months. After a series of interviews last year, the Board for the COA was twice unable to close the deal with its choices. Health and social services administrator Kate Burnham had stepped up as acting director recently.

Previous Wellesley COA Director Heather Munroe left in April after a little more than two years on the job. The Council knew from the start that she at some point would head back to being a town administrator.

New hire Greenwood’s recent experience, per her LinkedIn profile, includes being sales and marketing director for Benchmark Senior Living and director of sales and business development for LCB Senior Living.

COA Board Chair Tony Parker said Greenwood was a unanimous choice for the job. The hiring also marks a return to Greenwood’s roots of sorts, in that she previously held a municipal job in Dedham as an outreach social worker, and she was educated in public administration.

“She has all the ingredients to make for a great director,” he said, as the COA looks to get on with developing its strategic plan.