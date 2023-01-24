Wellesley police officer injured in crash at intersection of Grove and Benvenue

From the Wellesley police:

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 10:19 a.m. a two vehicle motor vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Grove Street and Benvenue Street in Wellesley.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a Wellesley Police Department cruiser. A Wellesley Police Officer was operating the cruiser and was injured. The Wellesley Fire Department utilized extrication tools to assist in removing the injured officer from the vehicle. The officer was transported by Cataldo paramedics to a Boston hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to the other operator of the other vehicle involved in the crash.

The intersection of Grove and Benvenue Street was closed for approximately three hours while an accident reconstruction team investigated the crash. The Needham Police Department and Wellesley Department of Public Works assisted at the scene in diverting traffic and establishing a detour.