Time is right for new owners of Wellesley’s Coconut Thai Cafe

The new owners of Wellesley’s Coconut Thai Cafe, the wife-and-husband team of Nui Phitpiboonlerd and John Mongkontavy, have dreamed of running their own restaurant for years. Both have worked at a number of other eating establishments since moving from Thailand to the United States in the 1990s, and while they’ve never owned those businesses, they’ve done nearly everything but. They were confident they could run a restaurant if the opportunity presented itself.

Any such plans were put on hold during the pandemic when Phitpiboonlerd returned to Thailand for more than a year to help her family. But the couple continued to talk of possibilities all the while.

Their first big step toward owning a restaurant brought them to Salem, N.H., where they went in on a partnership and refurbished the place. But before long, they realized it wasn’t the right fit, especially given the long commute to and from their Natick residence. Fortuitously, Phitpiboonlerd learned that the longtime owner of Coconut Thai Cafe, where she once worked, was looking to retire and sell the Wellesley Hills restaurant at 257 Washington St.

“I was so surprised when I asked and he said ‘yes,'” she said. “He’d been keeping quiet about his plans.”

The couple, who met in 2006 while working at Natick Center’s Dah-Mee restaurant (Nui a waitress, John a chef), refreshed the interior of Coconut Thai during a brief restaurant closure earlier this year as the business changed hands. They did most of the work themselves or with friends, removing or painting over wallpaper, replacing lights and fans, and adding floral arrangements and friendly wall decor. The makeover includes the bathroom, which Mongkontavy insisted I check out (it didn’t disappoint!).

“This space is just the right size, just what we wanted,” Mongkontavy said of the 12-seat restaurant, which does a brisk take-out business, too. “With a bigger place, finding help is really hard.”

The new owners will redo the exterior as well, but they’re going to catch their breath first.

They have revamped the menu though, slashing the number of items from about 100 to more like 30. Among the new attractions is a hot stone pot that includes a mix of a meat (usually beef), rice, egg, and vegetables, and that sizzles as you eat it. “It’s the kind of thing you’d otherwise need to go into Boston to find,” said Mongkontavy, who coincidentally used to work at Brown Sugar Cafe on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston, a Thai restaurant I’d visited a few days before I met him at Coconut Thai.

Such connections within the restaurant community helped Coconut Thai’s owners get to where they are now, and will no doubt keep popping up.

Phitpiboonlerd said she was delighted when Coconut Thai’s first customer turned out to be a patron she knew from Dah-Mee.

Coconut Thai Cafe (257 Washington St., Wellesley)

781-235-8255

Take-out & dine-in (delivery coming soon)

LUNCH : TUESDAY-SATURDAY 11:30am -2:30pm ,

12:00pm -2:30pm (only SATURDAY)

DINNER : TUESDAY-SUNDAY

4:30pm-9:00pm

CLOSED MONDAY

