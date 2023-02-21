Wellesley Business Buzz: élan Fine Consignment temporarily closed; Coconut Thai is back; Boston Veterinary Clinic wants to see your pets; It’s brown paper season

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

élan Fine Consignment temporarily closed

It was the naked mannequin in the window that stopped us in our tracks. On a regular day she’s our style icon, the one we look to as our fashion role model. Some days the well-dressed mannequin of élan Fine Consignment in Wellesley Hills is dressed in Lily Pulitzer. Some days she’s sporting a puffer coat, a cool beanie, and designer jeans. She always looks good. So when she appeared in the window in a state of undress, I was concerned.

The sign on the door of the 402 Washington St. business told the story: “élan will be closed temporarily.”

Inside, the racks were all but emptied. There were clues to what might have happened to close élan for now, but we won’t hazard a guess here. If anyone knows how to get in touch with the owner, please let us know. We’ve tried calling, but no luck.

Coconut Thai reopens

Coconut Thai, located at 257 Washington St., is slated to reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 21 under new ownership.

Boston Veterinary Clinic wants to see your pets

Boston Veterinary Clinic has expanded its reach into Wellesley with a new location at 239 Washington St. (formerly a realtor’s office). The business also has locations in Boston and Brookline.

Services include wellness and preventative care (shots, dental, etc.), sick and emergency care, alternative care, and puppy and kitten assistance. Surgery is slated to come soon. Early reports are that the office provides friendly and patient care.

It’s brown paper season

Brown paper has filled up a number of Wellesley storefronts, sparking excitement about what possible could be under the wrapping. Among the latest, Wellesley Square’s 101 and 97 Central St., formerly occupied by Joel Bagnal Goldsmiths and Brueggers’ Bagels, respectively.

Any hopes of Brueggers being replaced by another bagel shop or eatery would appear to be slim given that the building permit describes elimination of such elements as the fridge and waste piping. The demolition planned for the site would leave a shell of a structure for the next tenant.

Got the skinny on either of these spots? Let us know: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com