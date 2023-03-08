Wellesley town election results: Incumbents retain seats in contested races; new candidate Horner secures School Committee spot

Incumbents in Wellesley’s contested races for Select Board, School Committee and Natural Resources Commission retained their seats, according to unofficial results released by the Town Clerk’s office late on Tuesday night (complete results for town-wide and Town Meeting member contests are embedded below). The only newcomer to win a seat in those races was School Committee candidate Christina Horner, who has dedicated her career to education as a teacher and administrator.

The unofficial results include all ballots by voters either in-person at the polls or by mail received by 8pm on Election Day. The results do not include write-ins. Write-in and final official results will be available by March 9.

A quarter of active registered voters submitted ballots.

In the School Committee race for 2 seats, incumbent Catherine Mirick tallied the most votes, followed by Horner and Neal Glick.

Select Board incumbents Beth Sullivan Woods and Tom Ulfelder received the most votes to retain their seats, with challenger Odessa Sanchez finishing third.

In the NRC contest, Commission Chair Jay McHale retained his seat, as did Michael D’Ortenzio, who filled a vacated spot on the commission from November until March. Jaden Crawford finished third.

Congrats to all who ran for office as well as everyone who voted and helped to run the the town election.

